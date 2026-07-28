House Democrats Launch Investigation Into StubHub CEO

(HYPEBOT) – StubHub’s problems grew this week as Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight committee officially launched an investigation into CEO Eric Baker over allegations of self-dealing, market manipulation and undisclosed conflicts of interest.

In an official letter sent on July 24, 2026, Representative Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), ranking member of the committee, demanded records and information regarding Baker’s personal financial ties to a private ticket-brokering fund operating on his own platform.

Core Allegations: Profiting Off The Platform

At the center of the probe is the CEO’s involvement with Andro Capital, a ticket-reselling fund where he serves as part-owner and managing partner.

Key details highlighted in the new investigation first reported by Billboard include:

Direct Platform Sales: Andro Capital has been directly selling secondary-market tickets on StubHub since 2008.

Andro Capital has been directly selling secondary-market tickets on StubHub since 2008. Massive Profits: The fund has generated over $5 million in proceeds on StubHub since 2022 alone.

The fund has generated over on StubHub since 2022 alone. Lack of Transparency: Lawmakers are investigating whether Baker’s dual role created an unfair conflict of interest, potential collusion, or rigged market conditions at the expense of fans trying to buy sports and concert tickets.

In letter to StubHub CEO Baker, Garcia wrote:

“For millions of Americans hoping to attend their favorite concert, sports game, or event, buying tickets has gotten outrageously expensive. This is in part because consumers are competing against sophisticated scalpers, who snap up tickets to resell on third-party websites like StubHub, which is marketed as ‘the leading marketplace for fans to buy and sell tickets.’

Recent news reports have revealed concerning and apparently unethical business relationships between StubHub, a hedge fund in which you maintain management and ownership stakes, and an affiliate. Reports suggest that you have financed and profited from the very scalpers that are locking fans out of affordable ticket sales in the first place, and that you are further ripping off consumers and smaller sellers by giving yourself preferential treatment on the StubHub platform.

Oversight Democrats are investigating whether you have manipulated markets for your own benefit, while Americans are left paying higher costs in an unfair system.”

StubHub Responds

“Eric’s [Baker’s} investment in Andro Capital has been disclosed publicly. Andro Capital is a separate company and is one of many vendors we use,” ,” a StubHub spokesperson told Hypebot. “StubHub, like many companies, works with vendors to provide additional services for their customers, allowing the StubHub team to focus on its core business. This relationship with Andro Capital makes up only a small fraction of StubHub’s total revenue.”

Escalating Legal Troubles

This congressional investigation is just the latest blow in what has become a summer of intense scrutiny for StubHub and its executive team.

Federal Class-Action Lawsuit: On July 13, 2026, a federal lawsuit was filed against StubHub and Baker, echoing similar claims that the company misled buyers by hiding its CEO’s ties to professional ticket scalping operations.

On July 13, 2026, a federal lawsuit was filed against StubHub and Baker, echoing similar claims that the company misled buyers by hiding its CEO’s ties to professional ticket scalping operations. World Cup “Ghost Ticketing” Probes: State regulators, including the Texas Attorney General, opened investigations earlier this month following widespread customer complaints regarding canceled or never-delivered World Cup tickets.

State regulators, including the Texas Attorney General, opened investigations earlier this month following widespread customer complaints regarding canceled or never-delivered World Cup tickets. $10M FTC Settlement: In April 2026, StubHub agreed to pay $10 million to settle Federal Trade Commission (FTC) charges over hidden “junk fees” and misleading upfront pricing.

Hypebot’s Bottom Line

StubHub is facing increasing pressure on multiple fronts.

In addition to this new Congressional scrutiny from the U.S. House Oversight Committee, Maine, Vermont, and Washington, D.C. have enacted strict resale price caps and regulations that StubHub said will make it’s business unprofitable. Similar legislation is pending in Massachusetts, New York, California, and elsewhere.

As federal lawmakers, agencies, and the states dial up the pressure on StubHub and other secondary ticketing companies, transparency in live entertainment ticketing is finally getting the scrutiny it deserves.