Jackson Wendell Inks Recording Deal With Sony Music Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Rising country singer-songwriter Jackson Wendell has signed with Sony Music Nashville, marking the latest milestone for the East Texas native as he continues to build momentum on the country music scene.

Born and raised in Lufkin, Texas, Wendell began playing guitar at a young age and wrote his first original song, “Ain’t Coming Home,” when he was just 14. Since pursuing music full-time, he has shared stages with artists including Parker McCollum, Tucker Wetmore, Flatland Cavalry, Randy Rogers and William Beckmann.

The signing comes as Wendell’s profile continues to grow in Nashville. He was recently named to Pandora’s and One Country’s 2026 Artists to Watch lists, while his 2025 single, “Drunk Words Are Sober Thoughts,” has generated nearly three million global streams. He also recently signed a publishing agreement with Warner Chappell Music and Perfect Game Creative.

“Signing with Sony is an incredible honor and a dream come true,” Wendell said. “I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, worked alongside me, and supported this journey, but it is also just the beginning. I can’t wait to share what’s next in this partnership with Sony Music Nashville.”

Coinciding with the announcement, Wendell released his new track, “East Texas Beauty Queen,” which he wrote alongside Travis Denning and Brett Tyler.

Currently on the road with Parker McCollum, Wendell is also slated to open shows for Lee Brice, Josh Turner and Mark Chesnutt later this summer as he continues to expand his touring footprint.