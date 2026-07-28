Judge Orders D4vd To Stand Trial In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Case

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, will stand trial on charges stemming from the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez after prosecutors presented five days of testimony and evidence during a preliminary hearing.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo found there was enough evidence for the case to move forward on charges that include murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains. Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors allege Burke killed Hernandez in April 2025 after she threatened to reveal their alleged relationship, then dismembered her body in an attempt to conceal the crime. Investigators testified that Hernandez’s remains were discovered months later inside the trunk of Burke’s Tesla after the vehicle was impounded. Prosecutors also presented forensic evidence, including DNA recovered from Burke’s garage, along with text messages and online purchase records they say link him to the crime.

During the hearing, prosecutors argued the alleged relationship began when Hernandez was under the age of 14 and introduced evidence they say supports claims of an ongoing illegal sexual relationship. Defense attorneys disputed the prosecution’s theory, arguing there is insufficient evidence to prove Burke intentionally killed Hernandez and maintaining he was not responsible for her death.

Following Monday’s ruling, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said his office intends to prove the case at trial and confirmed prosecutors are still deciding whether to seek the death penalty if Burke is convicted.

Burke remains in custody without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on August 31, when he will formally enter pleas on the charges before the case moves toward trial.