Lee Abrams: Can Older Listeners Discover New Music?

Absolutely.

But it’s not as simple as tossing them the latest indie playlist or what’s trending on TikTok. Done right, it can be a deeply rewarding part of their musical lives—but it requires a real understanding of how to connect and inspire. The venues exist, and more are emerging. Here’s one perspective.

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First, the common missteps:

· Don’t force-feed them “new for new’s sake.” Blindly serving up indie darlings or street-level buzz cuts is a fast track to disengagement. There’s a built-in generational bias, and ignoring it is a train wreck waiting to happen. That said, new artists can flourish—but only if their sound sits comfortably within the listener’s musical wheelhouse.

· Yes, there are outliers—usually industry insiders who embrace everything. But they’re rare, self-curating unicorns. Meanwhile, there are millions of passionate older music fans (“music freaks,” in the best sense) with well-defined tastes. They want expansive experiences—but strictly on their own musical terms.

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What actually works for upper-end music discovery:

· Mining catalog depth. It’s not just about the hits—it’s about the career. The “oh wow” moment (“That’s Santana, but I haven’t heard this in decades…”) delivers the sweet spot: familiar and comfortable, yet genuinely exciting.

· Allied genres with a familiar soul. Unfamiliar songs can still land if they resonate with the listener’s musical heritage. Think blues, roots, old-school electronic, lost classics, or incredibly cool deep-cut oldies. These explorations feel timeless, unpredictable, and right.

· New music from catalog artists—*but handled with care. * Yes to new tracks, but they can’t just be dropped in. They need celebration: not a cursory phone interview, but a full-fledged on-air event package—pre-promotion, storytelling, context. Day-in, day-out. Selectivity is everything; not every new release carries the weight of a classic, but when it does, you go big. And let’s be honest—some artists have moved past their prime. That’s okay. Focus on the ones who haven’t.

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The hard truths about this audience:

· Many are musically lazy—or more kindly, uninspired. Music is the soundtrack of their lives, but they’re not club-goers or trend-chasers. It’s in their DNA, yet they lack a go-to destination they can trust. A well-curated, beautifully presented, probably digital radio channel would be their ideal home—but that vehicle doesn’t really exist yet. Streaming is gaining strength in upper demos.

· Their buying power is enormous. Give them the soundtrack of their lives, and commerce follows naturally.

· Their passion is real—and fierce. Music is a core part of who they are. They want to love it like they used to. But:

a) They’re extremely selective. They’ll pay top dollar for concert tickets—but only for serious favorites.

b) They’re uninspired, and honestly, can you blame them? No one in media is consistently delivering what they truly crave.

c) They see through the sellout. Awards shows and slick, soulless productions turn them off. They want soul—in audio, video, or live events. They want something cerebral, authentic, and inspired.

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Bottom line:

Reaching older listeners and reigniting their discovery spark is mildly complicated—but entirely doable. It just takes the right focus, the right execution, and genuine respect for their musical DNA.