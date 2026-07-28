Prescription Songs Signs Nashville-Based Producer, Songwriter and Mixer, V8 Splash

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS welcomes V8 Splash to its roster. The Memphis-born, Nashville-based producer, songwriter, and mixer, known for his hard-hitting Southern sound and melodic versatility, was brought into the company by Prescription Songs A&R Kelly White.

With roots in hip-hop and a creative approach that spans genres, V8 has built a reputation as a collaborative partner who fosters an environment where artists can thrive. Recent collaborators include K Carbon, Tay Money, Big Homiie G, Jayy Wick, FTO Sett, and Big Mo.

“Joining the Prescription Songs family is a huge moment for me,” V8 Splash shares. “I’ve always been focused on building my own sound, and seeing the diverse roster of creators they’ve built made it clear this was the right home. I’m grateful for their belief in me and the work I’ve put in to get here. I’m ready to keep working, keep growing, and bring the Memphis sound and culture that shaped me to a bigger stage.”

“I’m so proud to welcome V8 to the Prescription Songs family. His sound is deeply rooted in Memphis while bringing something fresh and unique to Nashville’s creative community. Beyond his talent, it’s his work ethic and hustle that truly set him apart. Watching him break barriers and carve out his own lane has been so inspiring, and I’m grateful to be part of this next chapter. I can’t wait to see where his vision and dedication take him,” reflects White on this signing.