Radio City Christmas Spectacular To Debut New Rockettes Number, Immersive Technology Enhancements

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of “Christmas in July,” Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) announced today that the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes®, is now even more spectacular – with the addition of a brand-new Rockettes number and immersive new technology that will expand how audiences experience America’s most beloved holiday show. Due to last year’s overwhelming demand, the Christmas Spectacular will return to the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall® with 230 performances this holiday season – the most ever at the Music Hall since the show’s debut in 1933. Tickets for the 2026 Christmas Spectacular, running November 4, 2026 through January 4, 2027, are on sale now at www.rockettes.com/christmas.

“On the heels of a record-breaking 2025 season that celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Rockettes, we are excited to step into the dance company’s next century with the addition of a brand-new scene that will showcase the versatility of the Rockettes while honoring the dance traditions that are foundational to their legacy,” said Jessica Tuttle, Executive Vice President, Productions for MSG Entertainment. “This year, in addition to the new scene, fans will experience a whole new perspective on the Christmas Spectacular, bringing them even closer to the magic than ever before.”

With the addition of the new scene, the Rockettes will now perform in ten show-stopping numbers, meaning audiences will still enjoy fan favorites including “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” “New York at Christmas,” “12 Days of Christmas,” and “Dance of the Frost Fairies.”

The new immersive technology will allow audiences to see the Rockettes precision closer than ever before via a variety of different perspectives and builds upon the production’s recent innovations, which have already extended the show beyond the stage via expansive digital projections, holographic technology, and fairy drones. For the 2025 production, the Christmas Spectacular debuted Radio City’s new Sphere Immersive Sound technology which uses next-generation 3D audio beamforming and wave field synthesis to transform how audio is delivered, resulting in controlled, consistent, and crystal-clear audio for audiences, regardless of where they are seated in the venue.

The 2025 run of the Christmas Spectacular, which celebrated the Rockettes’ centennial, saw the production’s highest attendance in 25 years – with more than 1.2 million visitors from all 50 states and 125 countries across 216 performances. Since it opened at Radio City in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday joy to more than 73 million people from around the world.