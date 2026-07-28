Sony Music Publishing Promotes Ari Gelaw To SVP Of Creative A&R

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Publishing (SMP) has announced the promotion of Ari Gelaw to Senior Vice President, Creative A&R. Gelaw will continue to be based out of the company’s Los Angeles office, reporting to SMP’s President, Head of US A&R Katie Welle.

Gelaw will be responsible for leading the company’s US R&B/Hip-Hop team, spanning SMP’s New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles offices. She will also continue to drive songwriter development and discovery initiatives, while also advancing global collaboration across the company’s rosters and teams.

Since joining SMP in 2022 as Vice President, Creative A&R, Gelaw has been instrumental to the company’s creative advancement and roster growth, signing iconic talent such as BigXthaPlug, Monaleo, Victoria Monet, FLO, Samara Cyn, BBYKOBE and J White, while also continuing to work closely with top hitmakers including Mustard, INK, Yeat, Leon Thomas, Camper and more.

Katie Welle, President, Head of US A&R, Sony Music Publishing said, “Ari is an exceptional A&R and incredibly skilled at supporting talent. Her sharp creative instinct and dedication to songwriters have been key to our growth, and this promotion reflects her continued impact both creatively and as a leader. I couldn’t be more thrilled to work alongside Ari as we continue to elevate the success of our roster and our team.”

Gelaw said, “I’m grateful to Katie and Jon for their continued belief in me, and I am excited for this next step. There’s incredible momentum across the R&B and hip-hop space, and I look forward to working with our amazing team to build on this energy and help our songwriters reach even greater heights.”

Before her time at Sony Music Publishing, Gelaw served as Director of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group, where she signed and worked extensively with prominent talent including Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and Coi Leray. She also spent two years at Atlantic Records working in its Urban A&R department.