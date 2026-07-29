Backline Partners With Ariana Grande’s Brighter Days Ahead Foundation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – On June 12th, Ariana Grande expanded her philanthropic efforts with the launch of The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, which uplifts and directly funds organizations that provide protection, support, and vital resources for vulnerable communities. Backline is proud to support the Foundation as a grantee for the Heal & Dream Fund, which expands access to mental health care and community support, helping more people feel seen, understood, and able to heal.

At launch, the Foundation’s focus is protecting trans and LGBTQ+ rights, expanding access to mental health care, and responding with care and compassion in moments of crisis.

“I am beyond excited to finally announce the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation,” said Grande in a statement. She continued:

“Our mission is to support, protect, and provide resources for our vulnerable friends in need. Through four different funds, we will be supporting handfuls of incredible organizations that provide the safe space and care that is desperately needed by so many right now. It has been my privilege to be able to support these causes on my own over the years, and I’m grateful to now be able to expand that reach and amplify the life-saving work that these organizations do through the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation.”

Backline co-founder and Executive Director Hilary Gleason reflects on Backline’s long-standing partnership with the Foundation, all coming together with their involvement in the the Heal & Dream Fund. “Backline delivers essential mental health and wellness resources to music industry professionals, ensuring the people behind the music receive the compassionate, affordable care they deserve,” she says. “Through Brighter Days Ahead Foundation’s partnership, we’re able to provide for the music industry’s needs in a more sustainable way, including B-LINE, a 24/7 mental health and crisis support line created exclusively for the music industry, and through direct tour support.”

As Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour brought a series of sold-out performances to Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Backline delivered 200 hand-packed wellness bags to the crew members working behind the scenes. Each tote was thoughtfully curated with wellness products designed to support mental health, reduce stress, and encourage self-care for the professionals who spend long stretches of time on the road.

In addition to the wellness items, crew members will have access to therapy grants through Music’s Mental Health Fund, made possible through the support of the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation. Together, Backline and the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation are helping ensure that the individuals working behind the scenes have access to critical mental health resources and care, both on and off the stage.

“During a run of sold out shows,” adds Gleason, “Backline was there for Ariana’s band and crew, and our round-the-clock services here for all artists, their crews and their families as we strive for a safer and healthier music industry.”

While June 12 marked the official launch of the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, the organization had already been quietly supporting mental health initiatives behind the scenes. As an early supporter and financial contributor to the launch of B-LINE – Backline’s 24/7 mental health and crisis support line for music industry families – the Foundation helped make this critical resource possible. Together, we’re helping ensure that music industry professionals have access to care, connection, and support whenever they need it. More than 400 people have already reached out through B-LINE, and that number tells us everything: the need is real, and so is the impact.