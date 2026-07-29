Chris Janson Breaks Concert Audience Record At Missouri’s Jefferson County Fair

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Chart-topping and multi-Platinum selling Country star, Chris Janson, broke records on July 24th with record attendance of his performance live on the Buchheit Main Stage at the Jefferson County Fair in his home state of Missouri. The explosive entertainer drew a historic audience of approximately 9,000 fans – the largest concert crowd for the Jefferson County Fair in its 30-year run.

“What a wild and awesome weekend on tour! I’m having a big summer and doing a record-breaking performance means the world to me. We’re all having such a great time on this tour we’ll be adding a lot more dates to the Wild Horses Untamed Tour and can’t wait to see even more energetic and happy crowds.” -Chris Janson

“Chris Janson blew the roof off the stage at the Jefferson County Fair in Hillsboro, MO this past weekend!! This was by far the largest crowd ever in 30 years! Also, a wonderful group to work with. Chris Janson ROCKS!” – Patti Donahoe, Applause Entertainment

“Record breaking year for our fair! We loved having Chris Janson! The most entertaining show we have had in 30 years!” –Matt Woods, Jefferson County Missouri Fair

Janson has been out on the road this year for his Wild Horses Untamed Tour – bringing all his chart-topping hits, fan-favorites and new tracks off his fifth studio album, Wild Horses. Due to the overwhelming support of his fans, Janson is set to add many additional dates to the tour – taking his one of a kind show coast to coast. More details coming soon.

Recently, Janson released his current single, “Fight For A Girl,” which is impacting Country radio now. He also has released a stripped-down acoustic version of the song which is out now.