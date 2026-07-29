Glen Hansard, Oscar-Winning Singer-Songwriter and Frames Frontman, Dies at 56

DUBLIN (CelebrityAccess) – Glen Hansard, the acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter, founding member of The Frames, and Academy Award-winning co-creator of “Falling Slowly,” died Wednesday following a motorcycle crash in Dublin. He was 56. According to reports, Hansard died after a single-vehicle collision near Dublin’s Strawberry Beds area in the early hours of July 29. His death was confirmed by his management team, which said his family was “deeply shocked and heartbroken” by the loss.

Born in Ballymun, Dublin, on April 21, 1970, Hansard left school as a teenager and began busking on the city’s streets before forming The Frames in 1990. Under his leadership, the band became one of Ireland’s most respected rock acts, earning a devoted following through albums including For the Birds, Dance the Devil, Burn the Maps, and The Cost.

While widely known as a musician, Hansard also appeared in Alan Parker’s 1991 film The Commitments, portraying guitarist Outspan Foster. His international breakthrough came with the 2007 independent film Once, which he starred in alongside Markéta Irglová. The pair also wrote and performed the film’s music, including “Falling Slowly,” which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008.

Hansard and Irglová recorded together as The Swell Season, releasing acclaimed albums and building an international audience. Once later became a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, further cementing Hansard’s legacy as one of Ireland’s most influential contemporary songwriters.

In addition to his work with The Frames and The Swell Season, Hansard enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing albums including Rhythm and Repose, Didn’t He Ramble, Between Two Shores, This Wild Willing, and All That Was East Is West of Me Now.

Beyond music, Hansard was known for his activism and community involvement, regularly performing at benefit concerts and participating in Dublin’s annual Christmas Eve busk. He remained an influential figure in Irish culture throughout his career and was widely regarded as one of the country’s most beloved musical voices.

Hansard is survived by his wife, Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa, and their son, Christy.