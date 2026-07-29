Guy Clark’s Estate Joins the Humanable Movement

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Humanable announces the addition of the GRAMMY-Winner Guy Clark and his discography to the Humanable® artist roster. Truly Handmade Records, a division of Guy Clark LLC, has joined the movement and Humanable to certify his and Susanna Clark’s discographies as fully-human, certifying the entirety of those discographies as free from the use of generative artificial intelligence in the creation of their music and helping push the movement of protecting human creation in the arts.

Guy and Susanna’s discographies, including Guy’s 2013 GRAMMY-Winning album My Favorite Picture of You, will be joining the list of fully human music certified via Humanable. In addition to being a Grammy-Winner, Guy Clark was a Nashville Hall of Fame member, Academy of Country Music Poet’s Award honoree and paved the way for Americana and Folk music. He released music with Sugar Hill, Asylum Records, and Dualtone Music Group. Humanable has notified the performing rights organizations and MCL of the addition of Guy Clark to their artist list.

Truly Handmade Records, formed by Guy’s grandchildren, was formed to honor his legacy and support songwriters who follow in the footsteps of Guy Clark. Tamara Saviano, President and Creative Director of Guy Clark LLC, states, “Witnessing the current landscape where artificial intelligence is transforming art and media, it was important to us to certify that all of Guy and Susanna Clark’s compositions were written by the artists with zero assistance from machines. We hope the quality of their work will inspire future generations of writers and artists to trust their own creativity.”

The Humanable team is excited to have Guy and Susanna Clark’s discographies join their existing roster and have their artistry help move the human movement forward. Humanable Co-Founder and CEO Tim Wipperman states, “Guy Clark is recognized as a Poet Laureate of our industry and has been an inspiration to countless songwriters over the years. Guy would love the fact that we’re trying to protect the art of human creators, and we are honored to have Guy and Susanna’s music join our roster of artists.”