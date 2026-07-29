- Home
- All Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
BECOME A MEMBERCelebrityAccess provides in-depth Artist Analytics for over 250k+ Celebrities Worldwide - and unparalleled, detailed information on over 100k Entertainers Speakers, Celebrities, and their Representatives, as well as hundreds of thousands of Records for Venues, Agents and Managers, including their Direct Phone Numbers and Emails Addresses. Members can instantly access 500k+ Dates of Live Bands on Tour, Artist Avails, News Archives, and UNLIMITED Box Office without worrying about Pay-More Restrictions!
Already a member? Click here to Sign In.
NEW TOURS
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Aug
02
2026
|
TD Coliseum
|
Sep
25
2026
|
Ohana Festival
|
Sep
26
2026
|
Ohana Festival
|
Sep
27
2026
|
Oceans Calling Festival
|
Sep
27
2026
|
Ohana Festival
VITALSIGNS
VITALSIGNS
3860TOTAL THIS YEAR
111TOTAL THIS WEEK
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Public Relations
- Record Label
- Streaming / Independent / DSPs
-
13 Artists
Alex Apolline - Gabi Dombroski
Ethan Hodges - Gabi Dombroski
-
33 & West
RiFF RAFF - Daniel McCartney
-
Anniversary Group
Star 99 - Zach Silva (Worldwide)
-
Artist Legacy Group
-
Pulse Aritsts
FLETCH - Griffen Lee
JEWELS - Griffen Lee
Kamino - Griffen Lee
LE YORA - Griffen Lee
Myles O'Neal - Griffen Lee
-
The House Management
Austin Snell - Zebb Luster & Lynn Oliver-Cline (with Sabrina Butera at Collide Talent)
Chevas Phillips - Zebb Luster & Lynn Oliver-Cline
Hudson Westbrook - Zebb Luster & Lynn Oliver-Cline
Kenny Whitmire - Zebb Luster & Lynn Oliver-Cline
Matt Lang - Zebb Luster & Lynn Oliver-Cline (with Joelle Proulx & Vickye Morin at Agence Ranch)
-
Auxilium Music Publishing
-
BMG Music Publishing
ARC Music (Catalog)
Hal David (Catalog)
John Lee Hooker (Catalog)
-
Perfect Game Creative
-
Sony Music Publishing Nashville
-
Huff Co
Myles Erlick - David Huff
-
ADA
Shawnee Kish (Distribution)
-
Atlantic Outpost
-
Blue Grape Music
-
Spotify Charts
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
2
|1
|3
|4
|37,091,551
2
1
|1
|1
|10
|34,460,045
3
1
|1
|2
|22
|32,367,995
4
New
|4
|—
|1
|32,277,135
5
–
|2
|5
|48
|31,799,436
6
1
|6
|7
|19
|28,608,645
7
1
|3
|6
|21
|28,369,573
8
New Spotify Releases
New Spotify Releases
|
1
|
Save My Love
Kygo
|
2
|
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Taylor Swift
|
3
|
Dark Matter
Pearl Jam
|
4
|
HERicane
Lucky Daye
|
5
|
Teka (with Peso Pluma)
DJ Snake
|
6
|
REBEL
Anne Wilson
|
7
|
Define My Name
Nas
|
8
|
Wasteland, Baby! (Special Edition)
Hozier
MORE NEWS
Filter by date
- All Past Stories
- 1 Day Ago
- 2 Days Ago
- 3 Days Ago
- 4 Days Ago
- 5 Days Ago