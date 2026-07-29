Laufey Signs With UTA for Worldwide Representation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Laufey has joined United Talent Agency (UTA), which will represent the artist worldwide across touring, media, film and television opportunities, brand partnerships and other areas, according to announcements reported Monday.

The deal arrives during a period of continued momentum for the Icelandic-Chinese performer, whose blend of jazz, classical and contemporary pop influences has helped her build an international audience. UTA said it will work with Laufey on expanding opportunities across multiple aspects of her career.

Laufey is currently touring behind A Matter of Time, her 2025 release, which reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The album earned a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, matching the achievement of her previous full-length release, Bewitched.

According to Music Week, the artist’s recent touring schedule has included arena dates in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and Oceania, including performances at venues such as Madison Square Garden, Crypto.com Arena and London’s O2 Arena.

Beyond her commercial success, Laufey has also received recognition for her cultural impact. Earlier this year, she was awarded the Knight’s Cross of the Order of the Falcon, one of Iceland’s highest honors, and was previously named among Time magazine’s Women of the Year.

The signing adds Laufey to UTA’s music roster as she continues to expand her global presence on the touring circuit and beyond.