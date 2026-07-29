Melanie Becker Appointed Managing Director of C² Concerts

GERMANY (vip-booking) – Melanie Becker has been appointed managing director of Stuttgart-based promoter C² Concerts, joining managing director and co-shareholder Christian Doll in leading the company.

Becker, who has served as an authorised signatory at C² Concerts, will take responsibility for the company’s local event operations, agency activities, controlling and operational management. Doll will continue to oversee corporate strategy and the touring and theatre divisions.

The new management structure follows the expansion of C² Concerts beyond its origins as a local promoter. The company now stages around 400 events annually across touring, local promotion, musicals and festivals.

Becker joined C² Concerts in 2014 and has played a central role in developing its local events business. Her recent responsibilities have included major projects such as Christmas Garden and Stuttgart’s Kessel Festival.

Before joining the company, Becker worked across several areas of the live entertainment sector, including at record label and touring agency Moderne Welt, in event marketing, on concert productions for German broadcasters SWR3 and SWR, and at United Talent Agency in London. She has also worked in venue and tour management.

“Melanie has helped shape this company for more than a decade, understands every part of the business and has played a major role in its development,” Doll said. “Building the company’s future together at management level is the logical result of many years of close cooperation.”

Lutz Grotehöfer, executive vice-president of operations at C² Concerts’ majority shareholder DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG, said the appointment combined continuity with the company’s future development.

Becker said she looked forward to assuming responsibility for the overall business alongside Doll and the wider C² Concerts team.

C² Concerts was founded in 2010 by Doll and Christian Ludewig and traces its origins to the Konzert- und Veranstaltungsbüro Ludewig, established in 1985. The company has sold more than 3.2 million tickets since its launch and has promoted artists including Andreas Gabalier, Deichkind, Foreigner, Limp Bizkit and Tokio Hotel.

DEAG acquired a 51% majority stake in C² Concerts in 2019. The Berlin-based live entertainment and ticketing group operates across Germany, the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain and Italy and stages more than 6,000 events annually.