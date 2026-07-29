Miley Cyrus Signs With Atlantic Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Miley Cyrus has signed a new recording deal with Atlantic Records, ending a five-year run at Columbia Records and beginning the latest chapter of her music career.

The Grammy-winning artist joins Atlantic after releasing Endless Summer Vacation and Something Beautiful through Columbia. Endless Summer Vacation produced the global hit “Flowers,” which earned Cyrus her first Grammy Award and became one of the biggest songs of her career.

Before moving to Columbia in 2021, Cyrus spent more than a decade within Sony Music’s RCA system, where she released projects including Bangerz, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, Younger Now, and Plastic Hearts.

According to reports, Cyrus has already been hinting at new music. During a listening event for *Something Beautiful*, she reportedly told fans that her next album would be “extremely experimental,” suggesting fresh material could arrive under her new Atlantic deal.

The signing comes during a period of notable artist movement among major labels, including Ed Sheeran’s recent departure from Atlantic for Interscope Records.

Cyrus has remained active beyond music in 2026, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana and receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As she prepares for her next release cycle, the move to Atlantic signals a new phase for one of pop music’s most recognizable and enduring stars.