Mulaney Takes Manhattan: 9 Venues In 9 Nights

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney announced MULANEY TAKES MANHATTAN, a special nine-show New York City run as part of his acclaimed JOHN MULANEY: MISTER WHATEVER world tour. The unique engagement will see Mulaney bring his stand-up comedy, along with a lineup of special guests, to nine iconic New York City venues, with each performance taking place at a different location from January 7 through January 15.

The run kicks off on Thursday, January 7, at the legendary Comedy Cellar before making stops at some of the city’s most celebrated venues, including Blue Note, Joe’s Pub, Bowery Ballroom, the Music Box Theatre on Broadway, Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, and Radio City Music Hall, before culminating with a finale at Madison Square Garden on Friday, January 15.

The announcement follows a landmark hometown performance in Chicago, where Mulaney became the first comedian ever to headline Wrigley Field. The sold-out show, featuring surprise appearances from David Letterman, Fred Armisen, and Richard Kind, drew one of the largest audiences ever for a stand-up comedy performance. MULANEY TAKES MANHATTAN continues the momentum of JOHN MULANEY: MISTER WHATEVER, bringing the tour to New York City in a one-of-a-kind format across nine of the city’s most storied venues.

TICKETS: Presale information and details on how to secure access to the intimate performances are available at JohnMulaney.com.

MULANEY TAKES MANHATTAN 2027 TOUR DATES:

Thu, Jan. 7 – New York, NY – Comedy Cellar*

Fri, Jan. 8 – New York, NY – Blue Note*

Sat, Jan. 9 – New York, NY – Joe’s Pub*

Sun, Jan. 10 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom*

Mon, Jan. 11 – New York, NY – Music Box Theatre on Broadway*

Tue, Jan. 12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Wed, Jan. 13 – New York, NY – Carnegie Hall

Thu, Jan. 14 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Fri, Jan. 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden