Musically Fed Returns To Lollapalooza To Feed Communities In Need

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – Musically Fed, the national nonprofit that partners with the music industry to fight food insecurity, proudly announces its return to Lollapalooza 2026 for the sixth consecutive year. From July 26th through August 3rd, Musically Fed will once again be onsite at Grant Park, working to rescue and repurpose unused artist and crew catering, VIP meals, and excess concessions. Over the past five years, Musically Fed’s presence at the festival has resulted in the donation of over 30,000 meals to Chicago-area nonprofits serving veterans, families, and individuals facing food insecurity.

Musically Fed begins its work behind the scenes in late-July, coordinating early crew meal pickups and building logistical plans with local nonprofit partners. During the festival, the Musically Fed volunteer team will be onsite each day to collect, organize, and distribute unused food to organizations supporting unhoused individuals, veterans, women in crisis, and low-income families — including Deborah’s Place, Pacific Garden Mission, Care For Real, Lincoln Park Community Services, Centro Romero and others.

“We’re enormously proud to be returning to one of our favorite global music events for a sixth year,” says Musically Fed founder Maria Brunner. “We’ve watched our impact grow exponentially – more meals rescued, more communities reached and more awareness raised – and are excited for what this year’s festival will bring. We’re grateful to our longtime partners on the Lollapalooza team for their ongoing support to reduce food waste in meaningful ways. Music feeds the soul. Once again, Musically Fed and Lollapalooza will feed Chicago’s hungry.”

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Musically Fed,” said Director Festivals and Strategic Initiatives, C3 Presents Tim Smith. “The work they do supports our efforts to reduce Lollapalooza’s footprint all while feeding individuals and families across Chicago. It’s a powerful reminder of how the live music community can serve as a force for good.”