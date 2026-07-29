Secretly Distribution Promotes Kristian Downs To Executive Director, Platform Operations

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Secretly Distribution (SD) is pleased to announce that Kristian Downs has been promoted to Executive Director, Platform Operations, reporting in to SD COO and Partner Chris Welz.

In his new role, Downs will continue to oversee SD’s Digital Operations team, while providing strategic ownership, governance, and long-term operational direction across SD’s core platform infrastructure.

Downs worked closely with SD development partners Babel Ops to develop SD’s bespoke repertoire management system RIOT. This system will remain a core focus, with Downs working with the Babel team to lead not only RIOT’s continued development, but also future operational and metadata infrastructure tools.

As SD and its tech stack grow and improve, Downs will work with other members of SD’s senior leadership team to ensure that cross-platform dependencies remain aligned, and that SD’s platform development strategy continues to contribute to wider company goals.

Before joining Secretly Distribution in 2020, Downs previously held senior leadership roles at AWAL/Kobalt and Beggars Group as well as founding a music services distribution and rights platform supporting independent artists and labels. He was recognized as a Billboard UK Power Player in 2026.

CHRIS WELZ, COO AND PARTNER, SECRETLY DISTRIBUTION:

“Kristian has transformed our digital operations since joining Secretly Distribution six years ago. His strategic vision, technical expertise, and collaborative leadership have been instrumental in building the platforms that support our clients today. As we continue to invest in our technology and infrastructure, we’re thrilled for Kristian to be leading the next phase of our platform development.”

KRISTIAN DOWNS, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PLATFORM OPERATIONS:

“I’m excited to step into this role at a time when technology is playing such an important part in helping independent labels grow and adapt. A key part of my focus will be continuing to develop the systems and platforms that support our partners, ensuring they have access to best-in-class technology that enables them to operate more effectively and make informed decisions.

“One of the real strengths of Secretly Distribution is that, as an independent business, we can work closely with our label partners, respond quickly to their needs and build technology that reflects the way they actually work. Together with our long-standing technology partner, Babel Ops, we’re investing in platforms that will continue to evolve alongside our labels and support the next phase of their growth.”