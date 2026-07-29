THE•TEAM Leadership Confirms Providence Sale In Company Memo

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leadership at THE•TEAM has confirmed the company’s sale to Providence Equity, according to an internal memo distributed to employees.

The confirmation follows reports that Providence Equity, which already holds a majority stake in THE•TEAM, has reached an agreement to consolidate its ownership of the agency. According to reports, the deal values the company at approximately $3.4 billion.

As reported by Yahoo, in the memo, company leadership informed staff that the transaction had been finalized and emphasized continuity for employees, clients, and partners as the business moves into its next phase under Providence ownership. Details regarding operational changes were not immediately disclosed.

The sale marks a significant development for THE•TEAM, formerly known as Wasserman. Earlier this year, founder Casey Wasserman announced plans to sell the agency amid controversy tied to released Epstein-related documents. At the time, Providence publicly expressed confidence in CEO Mike Watts and the leadership team while reaffirming its commitment to the company’s future growth.

Providence acquired a 60% stake in the company in 2022 and had been evaluating strategic options for its investment during the past year. The transaction comes amid a broader wave of mergers, acquisitions, and ownership changes across the talent representation and sports marketing sectors.

Neither THE•TEAM nor Providence has publicly released additional financial terms beyond those previously reported.