Universal Music Group Closes Out €500 Million Share Buyback

HILVERSUM, Netherlands (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Group (UMG) has completed its first-ever €500 million share buyback program, repurchasing more than 26.7 million of its own shares since the initiative launched in March.

According to the company, UMG purchased 634,455 shares between July 20 and July 24 at an average price of €18.14 per share, representing approximately €11.5 million in transactions. Those purchases brought the total value of shares repurchased under the program to €499.2 million.

In total, UMG acquired 26,707,529 shares through the buyback effort, which the company confirmed is now complete. The program was originally announced on March 30 and was scheduled to run through Oct. 1.

At the time the program was launched, UMG Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis said the company believed its stock was undervalued despite what he described as a track record of sustained growth and strong financial performance. According to Ellis, the company’s balance sheet and cash generation provided the flexibility to repurchase shares while continuing to invest in growth initiatives and maintain its dividend policy.

UMG has said the repurchased shares may be used to satisfy obligations under its 2022 Global Equity Plan and/or to reduce the company’s share capital.

The completed €500 million program represents only part of UMG’s broader repurchase authorization. Shareholders approved an expansion of the company’s buyback capacity to €1 billion earlier this year, and UMG has already used a portion of the additional authorization to acquire shares from Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square following the fund’s exit from its investment in the music company.