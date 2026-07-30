BTS Boycott 2027 Grammy Awards Over New Asian Pop Category

SEOUL (CelebrityAccess) – BTS has announced it will not submit its music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards, citing concerns over the Recording Academy’s newly created Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

The seven members of the global K-pop group shared identical statements on their individual Instagram accounts on Wednesday, revealing their decision to sit out the upcoming Grammy submission process. The message stated: “We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year. I hope music itself can be heard and loved rather than being distinguished by region or language.”

The move comes roughly one month after the Recording Academy unveiled several new categories for the 69th Grammy Awards, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance. According to the Academy, the category was created to recognize artistic excellence in Asian pop music, including genres such as K-pop, J-pop and C-pop.

BTS did not directly reference the new category in its statement, but the timing of the announcement has led many observers and fans to view the decision as a protest against the separation of artists by geography or language. The group’s message emphasized a belief that music should be evaluated on its artistic merits rather than its cultural origin.

The boycott is particularly significant given BTS’s history with the Grammy Awards. The group became the first K-pop act to earn a Grammy nomination and has received multiple nominations over the years, helping open doors for Korean artists within the U.S. music industry. Despite those achievements, BTS has yet to secure a Grammy win.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. responded to the group’s announcement, saying he was “saddened” by the decision while stressing that the new category was intended to expand recognition rather than divide artists. Mason noted that artists submitting in genre-specific categories remain eligible for major Grammy honors, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The decision arrives as BTS continues a major comeback period following the completion of the members’ mandatory military service in South Korea. The group returned earlier this year with its album Arirang, which generated strong commercial results and renewed expectations for future awards recognition.