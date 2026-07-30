French DJ and Producer Kavinsky Dies at 50

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — French electronic music producer and DJ Kavinsky, born Vincent Belorgey, has died at the age of 50. French authorities confirmed he was found dead at his home in Paris on Tuesday. Officials said there were no signs of foul play, and local reports said he had experienced headaches in the days leading up to his death.

Kavinsky rose to international prominence with the 2010 single “Nightcall,” which was co-produced by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk and featured vocals by Lovefoxxx of CSS. The song became a global hit after it was featured in Nicolas Winding Refn’s 2011 film Drive.

A leading figure in the synthwave genre, Kavinsky began releasing music in the mid-2000s and built a reputation for blending electronic music with influences from 1980s films, video games and car culture. His debut album, OutRun, was released in 2013, followed by Reborn in 2022.

In 2024, he performed “Nightcall” alongside Phoenix and Angèle during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, one of the biggest performances of his career.

Following news of his death, tributes came from across the music industry, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who called him “French pride forever.”

Kavinsky’s influence on modern electronic music helped bring synthwave to a global audience, with “Nightcall” remaining his signature recording.

RIP