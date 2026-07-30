HYBE Revenue More Than Doubles Year-On-Year In Record-Breaking Quarter

SEOUL (CelebrityAccess) – HYBE reported the strongest quarterly results in its history, with revenue more than doubling year-over-year as BTS’s comeback, global touring activity and strong album sales fueled growth across the entertainment giant’s business. According to the company’s latest earnings report, HYBE generated 1.45 trillion KRW in revenue during the second quarter of 2026, a 105.5% increase from the same period last year and the first time quarterly revenue has exceeded the 1 trillion KRW mark.

The company also posted operating profit of 170.9 billion KRW, up 159.3% year-over-year, with an operating margin of 11.8%. Net profit reached 109.8 billion KRW, representing a 610.1% increase from the prior-year quarter.

HYBE attributed the record-setting performance largely to BTS, whose ARIRANG world tour launched in April and quickly became a major revenue driver. Concert revenue surged 243.3% year-over-year to 647.7 billion KRW, while recorded music revenue climbed 43% to 326.8 billion KRW. BTS’s comeback album *ARIRANG* was the top-selling vinyl and CD release in the United States during the first half of 2026, according to Luminate data cited by the company.

Activity across HYBE’s broader artist roster also contributed to the quarter’s performance. The company reported strong results from artists including TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, &TEAM, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS and CORTIS, while global girl group KATSEYE continued to expand its international presence. HYBE said seven of its acts became million-sellers during the first half of the year.

Touring remained a major growth engine throughout the period. HYBE Music Group artists staged 119 performances during the first half of 2026, with more than 200 additional shows planned for the second half of the year.

HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang said the results demonstrate the company’s ability to expand the global reach of Korean entertainment while continuing to diversify its business across music, touring, merchandise and digital fan experiences.