Jon Stewart And Pete Davidson Reunite For All-Star 9/11 Benefit Comedy Show

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson are bringing another star-studded comedy lineup to Madison Square Garden as part of a charitable event marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The one-night-only event, titled NYC Still Rising After 25 Years: A 9/11 Comedy Benefit, is scheduled for September 10 at Madison Square Garden, with proceeds benefiting organizations that support those impacted by 9/11. Live Nation is producing the show.

The current lineup includes Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, Ronny Chieng, Nikki Glaser, Josh Johnson, Stewart, and Davidson, with additional performers expected to be announced.

In a joint statement, Stewart and Davidson said, “We look forward to once again celebrating this great city’s tenacity, resilience, and championship heart – and we don’t only mean our NY Knicks.”

The show follows the pair’s 2021 benefit event, NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration, which brought together a high-profile roster of comedians to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks while raising money for related charities.

The cause remains deeply personal for Davidson, whose father, FDNY firefighter Scott Davidson, died while responding to the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001. Stewart, meanwhile, has spent years advocating for healthcare coverage and financial support for 9/11 first responders and survivors, becoming one of the most visible public voices on the issue.

Ticket presales begin July 29, with general public tickets going on sale July 31 through Live Nation. Organizers said the event will be conducted as a phone-free experience, with attendees required to secure mobile devices while inside the performance area.