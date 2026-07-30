Live Nation, Cidade Center Norte Announce New 21,000-Capacity São Paulo Arena

SÃO PAULO, Brazil (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment is expanding its presence in Brazil with plans to build São Paulo Arena. This new 21,000-capacity venue will become the company’s first arena in São Paulo and the largest indoor live entertainment arena in South America.

The project is being developed through a joint venture between Live Nation and Cidade Center Norte, one of Brazil’s largest mixed-use urban developments. Construction is expected to begin during the second half of 2026, with the arena slated to open in 2028.

Located within the Cidade Center Norte district, the venue will host concerts, sporting events and other large-scale entertainment throughout the year. Live Nation expects the arena to present more than 200 events annually, helping create jobs, attract visitors and expand Brazil’s live entertainment market.

“São Paulo deserves an arena that reflects the energy, passion and cultural influence of one of the world’s great cities,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment. “São Paulo Arena will be the new home for Brazilian and international artists and the fans who make this city one of the most exciting live entertainment markets. We hope this arena will be a source of pride for the city and a destination for unforgettable live experiences.”

Cidade Center Norte CEO Flavio Fernandes said the project has been years in the making.

“São Paulo Arena is a dream project coming to life, and we are proud to partner with Live Nation to bring Brazil’s first world-class arena to our neighborhood. It reinforces Cidade Center Norte’s long-term commitment to São Paulo’s North Zone, adding a world-class live entertainment venue to a district that integrates malls, a center of exhibitions and events, hospitality, residential living, commercial, education and healthcare hubs,” Fernandes said.

According to an economic impact study by Oxford Economics, the arena is expected to generate nearly $160 million in direct attendee spending each year by its fifth year of operation. The study also projects more than $311 million in total annual economic activity across Brazil while supporting approximately 1,800 jobs each year.

The venue is being designed by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation’s in-house design and development team, which has worked on projects including New York’s Barclays Center and Austin’s Moody Center.

Plans call for three seating levels, premium suites, climate-controlled facilities and upgraded acoustics designed to improve the concert experience while reducing noise outside the venue. The arena will also include accessibility features, sustainability initiatives, approximately 2,000 parking spaces, dedicated rideshare and taxi areas, and convenient access to major highways and public transportation.

Live Nation has steadily expanded its footprint in Brazil, promoting tours for artists including Madonna, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Shakira, The Weeknd, Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethânia and Djavan. The company also has a major presence in the country’s festival business through Rock World, the producer of Rock in Rio, The Town and Lollapalooza Brasil.