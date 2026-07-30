Live Nation Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue As Global Concert Demand Remains Strong

BEVERLY HILLS, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation reported record second-quarter results, fueled by strong global demand for live music, growing ticket sales and higher attendance across its concert, ticketing and sponsorship businesses.

The company generated $7.7 billion in revenue during the quarter, a 9% increase from the same period last year. Operating income rose 7% to $522 million, while adjusted operating income (AOI) reached $817 million, up 2%.

Live Nation said nearly 49 million fans attended its concerts during the quarter, marking the highest second-quarter attendance in the company’s history. International markets led much of the growth, with attendance at stadiums, arenas and festivals climbing more than 20%, while U.S. amphitheater and arena attendance also posted double-digit gains.

“In a world of endless screens and AI-generated everything, the one thing that can’t be copied is being there. More artists are on the road than ever — and fans keep choosing to be in the room with them, driving the strongest concert ticket sales we’ve ever seen. More than 143 million tickets have sold through mid-July, over 14 million ahead of last year’s pace, with mid-teens ticket sales growth across all large venue types: stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters.

“None of this happens without the artists — they make these moments, and we’re grateful to every artist and crew who trust us with their tours. This was a quarter of milestones: nearly 49 million fans attended our shows, Ticketmaster grew adjusted operating income 14%, and all-time-high deferred revenue points to a strong second half. The first-quarter legal accrual will weigh on reported operating income, but we remain on track for double-digit adjusted operating income growth this year — and to compound at that level for years to come,” said Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino.

The concerts division generated $6.4 billion in revenue, up 8% year over year. Live Nation said overall demand remains strong, with ticket sell-through rates holding at or above last year’s levels across major U.S. venues. The company also reported cancellation rates remain in line with historical averages while ticket price increases have stayed in the low- to mid-single-digit range.

Deferred event-related revenue climbed 25% to a record $6.4 billion, giving the company confidence that activity will accelerate during the second half of the year. Live Nation now expects total fan attendance to increase about 10% for all of 2026.

Ticketmaster also delivered a record quarter, reporting $852 million in revenue, a 15% increase from a year ago. Adjusted operating income rose 14% to $331 million, while the platform sold 90 million fee-bearing tickets, up 8%.

Concert ticket sales accounted for the majority of that growth, with international markets continuing to expand. Ticketmaster added 16 million net new tickets during the first half of the year, with approximately 85% coming from international clients.

Live Nation’s sponsorship business also continued its strong performance, posting $383 million in revenue, up 12%, while adjusted operating income increased 13% to $257 million. The company said growth was driven by expanding partnerships across its global venues and festivals, along with an increase in high-value strategic brand partners.

Venue Nation continued investing in premium fan experiences and venue expansion during the quarter. Live Nation said spending on food and beverages increased at its U.S. amphitheaters and European venues, while recently opened amphitheaters such as Morton and Mystic Lake have produced premium hospitality revenue well above comparable venues.

The company expects Venue Nation to host nearly 75 million fans this year and plans to open more than 25 new venues with capacities above 3,000 seats through the end of 2027, adding space for approximately 15 million additional fans annually.

Looking ahead, Live Nation said it expects capital spending to total approximately $1.1 billion this year, with about $800 million earmarked for venue construction and upgrades. The company ended the quarter with roughly $2 billion in free cash, positioning it to continue investing in venue development and other long-term growth initiatives.