Majors And Indies Unite For Global AI Music Chart Standards

LOS ANGELES (HYPEBOT) – Majors and top indie labels unite on global AI chart rules to protect human artists, stop fraud, and build industry-wide AI metadata standards.

In an unprecedented cross-industry alignment, a global coalition of major and independent record companies including Believe, BMG, Concord, Dirty Hit, Glassnote Records, HYBE, Mom+Pop Music, Partisan Records, Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group has proposed a unified framework governing the eligibility of generative AI recordings on official music charts worldwide.

IFPI, the organization representing the recording industry worldwide, also announced its support and will apply the principles to IFPI-run official charts and the National Group network of local and international charts

The new proposal sets clear boundaries between human-led creativity, legitimate AI assistance, and purely synthetic or unauthorized AI tracks. Beyond protecting human artistry, the safeguards aim to eliminate fraudulently boosted streams from being celebrated on commercial charts.

3 Core Eligibility Criteria

Under the proposed guidelines, any recording created with generative AI tools must meet three fundamental requirements to qualify for official chart inclusion:

Authorized Tooling: The AI service used must be legally authorized and properly licensed.

Human-Centric Creativity: The track must be substantially human-made.

Anti-Fraud Compliance: The recording must be free from artificial stream manipulation or fraudulent promotion.

Tracks created via unapproved generative AI models — particularly those trained on copyrighted recordings without permission — will be explicitly disqualified from chart eligibility.

Building the Infrastructure for AI Governance

Music attorney Chris Castle highlighted the significance of this broad consensus, noting that agreement on tough issues has historically eluded the business. Castle said:

“One of the persistent criticisms of the music industry is that it struggles to reach consensus on difficult issues. That is why this week’s announcement deserves recognition.”

The new chart initiative builds on a recently announced cross-industry AI labeling program backed by the RIAA, IFPI, A2IM, IMPALA, SAG-AFTRA, and the Recording Academy. That program introduces standardized metadata tags—distinguishing between “AI-Generated” and “AI-Assisted”—which travel through the supply chain from distributors to DSPs. Under these rules, tracks classified as “AI-Generated” are automatically disqualified from chart consideration.

“Standing alone, that would be noteworthy,” observed Castle. “But viewed alongside the recently announced industry-wide AI labeling initiative, something more significant is beginning to emerge: the foundations of an AI governance framework for recorded music. For the first time, the industry is building the practical infrastructure necessary to govern it.”

Why Standardized Metadata Matters Beyond the Charts

Establishing reliable AI data at the distribution phase ensures that chart organizations aren’t left trying to catch unauthorized content after it has already gone viral. Clean metadata also creates transparency across every touchpoint of the music ecosystem, helping distinguish legitimate creative tools from exploitative scrapers.

“It can improve royalty administration, reduce fraudulent submissions, support licensing compliance, strengthen credit accuracy, and help digital services distinguish between human-created recordings and recordings generated substantially through AI systems,” said Castle.

Hypebot’s Bottom Line

In coming together, major and independent labels and global trade groups are working to protect human creators by distinguishing legitimate creative tools from exploitative scrapers working to steal their spot on the charts.

By establishing these new unified global frameworks for metadata and the eligibility of generative AI recordings on the charts, distributors and digital services finally have a clear standard to enforce.