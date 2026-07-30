Merck Mercuriadis To Deliver Keynote At Music Tectonics 2026

SANTA MONICA, CA (CelebrityAccess) – A handful of business leaders see which way the wind is blowing and set their sails long before anyone else. Merck Mercuriadis, Founder and Executive Chairman at Hipgnosis Artist Partnerships, is that kind of fearless leader. He sensed that a radically different approach to music catalogs could shake up the industry for the benefit of artists and songwriters and generate significant, predictable, and reliable revenue for institutional investors. In doing so, he proved the economic and cultural might of the songs and catalogs for many of the world’s most iconic songwriters and almost single-handedly turned creator and industry-owned intellectual property rights into a highly investable premium asset class.

Mercuriadis is the perfect thinker to keynote this year’s Music Tectonics conference, dedicated to serious discussions and creative jam sessions that will grow the music market as a whole. Held in Santa Monica, October 27-29, 2026, Music Tectonics now spans three days and two unique venues, both right on the beach. Mercuriadis will speak on October 28 at the Annenberg Community Beach House.

“The last decade has transformed the fortunes of the music industry through systemic change in how people consume music as streaming grew from 30 million to over 800 million paid subscribers globally,” Mercuriadis commented. “The next decade will further transform the fortunes of artists, songwriters, producers and managers, without whom there is no music industry, through what will be the most significant value shift ever.”

“This year, we want to rally everyone from top label execs to publishers to artist managers to artists and founders around a single theme, how we can work together to create a rising tide that lifts all boats,” reflects Dmitri Vietze, founder of Music Tectonics. “Merck knows what can grow music and grow value. He pulls no punches when it comes to amplifying truths that push us all past industry blinders. I’m prepared to be surprised by what he presents. And a little afraid. But in a good way.”

Other Music Tectonics conference session topics include: