Outshine Talent Promotes Aaron Koschitzki To Partner

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Outshine Talent – a boutique talent management firm representing a diverse roster of top social creators, athletes, musicians, and innovators – announces the promotion of Aaron Koschitzki to Partner. In his new role, he will continue to head and develop Outshine Talent’s fast-growing sports division, Outshine Sports Group.

Koschitzki – who was previously Vice President, Sports & NIL – started as an intern at Outshine Talent in 2021 and played an instrumental role in building Outshine Sports Group over the last five years alongside CEO Barbara Jones. Launched in Summer 2021 with the signing of its first college athlete, Outshine was one of the first management companies to begin working with and guiding student-athletes through this new NIL landscape. Outshine Sports Group has since grown to a roster of 20+ professional athletes, collegiate athletes, and sports content creators. Koschitzki’s roster includes Savannah Bananas stars RobertAnthony Cruz (Coach RAC) and Kyle “KJ” Jackson, and former Division I soccer player turned sports content creator, Emily Harrigan.

During his time at Outshine, Koschitzki has helped clients transform their platforms into enduring businesses and brands, cultivating long-term brand ambassador partnerships for his clients with leading brands such as Gatorade, Under Armour, Capital One, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Beyond brand partnerships, he has helped clients secure licensing opportunities, develop retail product lines, and build intellectual property that creates long-term value. Across his roster, Koschitzki has launched more than a dozen licensed products available at retail, demonstrating a strategic approach to helping athletes and creators expand their influence, diversify their businesses, and build brands that last well beyond their playing careers.

“Aaron is truly a force when it comes to developing and executing the vision and growth for Outshine Sports Group,” says Outshine Talent CEO and Founder Barbara Jones. “ He is focused, strategic and selective when it comes to signing our sports talent, and he maintains excellent relationships with our brand, agency and platform partners. I’m excited to continue building this division with him.”

“Working alongside our CEO, Barbara Jones, for the past five years has had a tremendous impact on how I approach talent development and management,” says Koschitzki. “She doesn’t just understand the industry – she has an instinct for where it’s going next. Learning from her has given me a long-term perspective that’s shaped how I work with clients and how we help them build sustainable careers and brands. I believe our success comes from taking a different approach. We’re not solely focused on securing brand partnerships and endorsement deals – we’re focused on the long game. Our goal is to help our clients build IP, create lasting brands, and develop businesses that allow them to keep doing what they love for the next 10 to 15 years.”

Outside of work, Koschitzki is passionate about fostering the next generation of sports management students and makes time to speak to classes and other conferences weekly. He is a member of the Advisory Council at the University of Maryland’s Smith School of Business, where he frequently speaks to classes. A NY-native, he is a lifelong Jets, Yankees, and Knicks fan and continues to play sports himself in local leagues.