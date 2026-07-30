Pulitzer Prize And Grammy-Winning Artist Rhiannon Giddens Signs With WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-winning artist, composer, banjo player, fiddler, and cultural advocate Rhiannon Giddens has signed with WME for worldwide representation in music.

A founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Giddens is widely recognized as one of the foremost interpreters and innovators of American roots music. Throughout her career, she has earned two Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize for Music for the opera Omar, a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship, and the National Humanities Medal. Her work spans music, film, opera, literature, and education while helping redefine the story of American music through the lens of its African American origins.

Giddens has recently announced her seventh solo studio album, Hope Is the Thing with Feathers, arriving September 18 via Nonesuch Records. Recorded live with her longtime collaborators and co-produced with Dirk Powell, the album was inspired by the beauty of people coming together and drawing strength from one another. The project celebrates collaboration, community, and the shared traditions at the heart of American music, with lead single “Carolina Rain” available today.

Giddens recently served as music supervisor, consultant, and contributed original music to Ryan Coogler’s Sinners (scored by Ludwig Göransson), contributed new music to Ken Burns’ forthcoming The American Revolution documentary for PBS, released the book Go Back and Fetch It: Recovering Early Black Music in the Americas with Kristina R. Gaddy, and stars as the female lead, executive producer, and music supervisor of the upcoming feature film An Ode to Mary Jo alongside Ed Helms, Jason Isbell, Steve Earle, Regina Taylor, and John Sayles.

Recent live highlights include a sold-out performance at Carnegie Hall and two sold-out nights at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Beginning tomorrow, Giddens launches American Tunes: Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing, a special five-date concert series celebrating the American songbook alongside Mavis Staples, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Hurray for the Riff Raff, with performances in Seattle, Bend, Bentonville, Asheville, and The Caverns in Tennessee.

She also recently launched the Biscuits & Banjos Foundation, expanding the mission of her sold-out festival through music education, instrument access, and programming celebrating the African diaspora’s influence on American culture.