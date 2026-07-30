Ryan Bingham Signs With WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Award-winning singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor Ryan Bingham has signed with WME for worldwide representation in music.

Bingham broke onto the national music scene with his critically acclaimed debut studio album, Mescalito, in 2007. In 2010, Bingham won an ACADEMY AWARD, a Golden Globe, a GRAMMY Award, and a Critics’ Choice Award for his song “The Weary Kind” from the film Crazy Heart. He was named Artist of the Year by the Americana Music Association the same year.

Bingham is widely recognized by television audiences for his recurring role as the enigmatic ex-con and singer Walker on Paramount’s Yellowstone. His original music, including the track “Wolves” from his album American Love Song, has been heavily featured on the show.

In May, Bingham released They Call Us The Lucky Ones, his first full-length with his backing band The Texas Gentlemen, and hit the road for his headlining Still Gettin’ Away With It Tour ‘26, which ran through June. After a few festival performances, he will finish the summer supporting Zach Bryan on stadium dates in San Diego, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Glendale, AZ, starting later this month.

Bingham continues to be represented by Jack Whigham at Range Media Partners for film and television.