Sho-Bud Expands Into Recorded Music – Names Mike Gormley To Lead Sho-Bud Records

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Sho-Bud, the iconic American pedal steel guitar company, is expanding into recorded music. The company has named veteran music executive Mike Gormley to lead Sho-Bud Records, its label and publishing operation, and set a 2026-27 release slate featuring Rocco DeLuca, Hatfield Rain, Eddy Dunlap and re-releases from Robby Turner and Lloyd Green.

Gormley will work with Sho-Bud co-CEOs Dawn Jackson and Will Jackson and CFO and General Counsel Fred Waid, directing the label’s A&R, artist development, marketing, distribution, publishing, sync and placement, and overall recorded-music strategy. Dawn Jackson founded Sho-Bud Music in 2002, earning a No. 17 Billboard country-charting and several sync placements before the family turned its focus to rebuilding the pedal steel guitar brand. Its label has since been relaunched and renamed Sho-Bud Records, giving the company a direct role in recording, releasing and promoting the artists who play its instruments, with more signings and releases expected through the year.

“Mike brings an exceptional combination of industry experience, artist development and strategic vision,” said Dawn. “His understanding of both music and brand storytelling makes him the perfect person to guide our label and publishing division.”

Decades in the music business

Ottawa-born Gormley is a former Mercury Records executive and vice president and assistant to the chairman of A&M Records, and co-founded the management firm L.A. Personal Development with Miles Copeland. Over his career, he has worked with Rod Stewart, The Bangles, Oingo Boingo, New York Dolls, The Police, Danny Elfman, Rush, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Concrete Blonde, and Wall of Voodoo. His current work includes a continuing relationship with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jeff “Skunk” Baxter.

From instruments to recordings

“As we’ve listened to the incredible music being created by artists using our instruments over the years, we saw a chance to do more than build great products — we wanted to help those artists reach a wider audience,” said Will Jackson. “By combining our technology expertise from other arenas with a strong network of industry partners, we’ve created a platform that supports artists through traditional and emerging channels, including vinyl, streaming, sync licensing, social media and live production.”

Waid said the company’s work with artists will also shape future Sho-Bud products. “It allows us to work even more closely with the people who play our instruments and use our products to create new sounds and improve tone,” Waid said. “We want to help our artists stand out.”

‘Part of the sound of American music’

“Sho-Bud is not simply a brand. It is part of the sound of American music,” said Gormley. “When a name carries that much history, the responsibility is to honor it, protect it, and help introduce it to new audiences. That is exactly the kind of work L.A.P.D. was built to do.”