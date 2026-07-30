Sphere Entertainment Reports 11% Revenue Growth in Second Quarter

A rendering of the new Sphere. (Photo: Sphere Entertainment & The Peterson Companies)

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment reported higher second-quarter revenue as strong performance at its Las Vegas venue continued to offset ongoing challenges at MSG Networks.

The company posted $313.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 30, an 11% increase from the same period last year and ahead of Wall Street expectations. Sphere reported a net loss of $1.07 per share, an improvement over analysts’ forecasts despite continued investment in the business.

Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan said the company remains on pace for significant growth this year while continuing to pursue its long-term expansion plans.

“Today’s results reflect our continued execution in Las Vegas, as we remain on track to deliver substantial growth this calendar year. We are also advancing our long-term vision for a global network of Sphere venues, including in Abu Dhabi and National Harbor,” Dolan said.

The Las Vegas Sphere continues to benefit from its mix of immersive attractions, concert residencies and corporate events. The company highlighted the ongoing success of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, along with a growing slate of residency performances and brand partnerships.

Sphere Entertainment is also moving forward with plans to expand the concept internationally. A Sphere venue is under development in Abu Dhabi, while the company continues planning for a location at National Harbor, Maryland. Dolan said discussions are also continuing with additional markets around the world, including Tokyo.

In addition to the Sphere business, the company owns MSG Networks, which operates the MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet regional sports channels along with the MSG+ streaming service. While the network business continues to face industry headwinds, Sphere’s entertainment operations remain the company’s primary growth driver.

Following the earnings report, Sphere Entertainment shares rose nearly 6% as investors reacted positively to the stronger-than-expected results.