Universal Music Group Reports Revenue Growth in First Half of 2026

HILVERSUM, Netherlands (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group (UMG) reported higher revenue for both the second quarter and first half of 2026, driven by continued growth in recorded music and publishing, higher streaming subscription prices, and the addition of Downtown Music Holdings.

For the second quarter, UMG posted revenue of €3.29 billion ($3.79 billion), up 10.5% year over year, or 13.3% in constant currency. For the first six months of 2026, revenue reached €6.19 billion, an increase of 5.3%, or 10.8% in constant currency.

Recorded Music revenue increased 6.8% during the quarter, benefiting from growth in subscription streaming, physical sales and licensing revenue. Music Publishing revenue rose 3.8%, while merchandising revenue declined 12.1%. UMG said the Downtown acquisition and the rollout of its Streaming 2.0 pricing strategy continued to support overall growth.

Top-selling releases during the quarter included projects from BTS, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake and Olivia Dean, while subscription streaming revenue climbed 15.4% and physical music sales increased 15.9%, reflecting continued consumer demand for vinyl and other physical formats.

Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge said the results demonstrate the strength of UMG’s long-term strategy.

“Our business continues to benefit from the growth of subscription streaming, the success of our artists and songwriters, and the expansion of our business through strategic investments,” Grainge said in the company’s earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled €674 million, although the company’s margin narrowed as UMG absorbed costs related to acquisitions and continued investing in growth initiatives.

UMG also disclosed that it sold roughly half of its Spotify shareholding, generating more than €400 million in proceeds. The company plans to use the funds to support its expanded €1 billion share repurchase program. It also announced a renewed licensing agreement with Pandora and said it will continue pursuing new streaming partnerships and artist-focused initiatives.