Boy George Withdraws From Jesus Christ Superstar Amid Song Controversy

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Boy George has withdrawn from the upcoming London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar, just days before he was scheduled to begin performances as King Herod at the London Palladium.

The Culture Club frontman was set to share the role of Herod with Julian Clary, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Layton Williams and Richard Armitage during the production’s limited run. Armitage will now take over Boy George’s scheduled performances through August 15.

The announcement was made by Boy George’s manager, Paul Kemsley, who said the decision was made to keep the focus on the production.

“After careful consideration, I have decided, in my capacity as Boy George’s manager, that he will no longer be appearing in Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium,” Kemsley said in a statement. “The decision has been made with the utmost respect for the producers, the creative team and the entire company. We are grateful for the professionalism and understanding they have shown throughout and sincerely wish everyone involved every success with the production.”

While no official reason was given, the decision follows widespread backlash over Boy George’s recently released song, “We Will Dance Again,” which expresses support for Israel’s military actions in Gaza and criticizes pro-Palestinian artists. The song sparked criticism from fellow musicians and prompted calls for protests outside the London Palladium during his scheduled appearances.

Kemsley added that Boy George “has never been afraid to stand by his personal convictions” but said stepping away would allow the production “to remain the focus, while ensuring everyone involved can move forward with mutual respect and goodwill.”

Boy George later addressed the controversy on social media, saying his song was intended as a call for peace and expressing sympathy for innocent victims on both sides of the conflict, while disputing claims that it endorsed genocide.