Dolly Parton’s Life Of Many Colors Museum Expands Management Team Ahead Of Fall Opening

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – As preparations continue for the opening of Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum this fall, the museum is pleased to announce the addition of four new team members who will help bring Dolly Parton’s story to life and create an unforgettable guest experience for visitors from around the world.

Joining the museum are Dustin Shetley and Meg Harkins as Guest Experience Managers, Steven Hart as Financial Analyst, and Pam Alterio as Operations Coordinator. As the museum continues to expand its team, they will support the ongoing development of the highly anticipated attraction ahead of its fall opening.

Joining the museum as Guest Experience Manager, Dustin Shetley brings 18 years of leadership in retail and will oversee the museum’s retail operations, with a focus on team development and delivering exceptional guest experiences. A native of East Tennessee who grew up visiting Dollywood with his family, Shetley is proud to help bring Dolly Parton’s legacy to life while creating a welcoming, world-class experience for guests.

Meg Harkins joins the museum as Guest Experience Manager, overseeing guest services and hospitality. A Georgia native, Harkins has= spent eight years working in museums and cultural institutions. After relocating to Nashville, she served as a tour guide and museum manager at the historic Ryman Auditorium. Through her work with Ryman Hospitality Properties and Opry Entertainment Group, she specialized in creating engaging experiences for both guests and employees and is excited to continue that work at Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum.

Serving as Financial Analyst, Steven Hart oversees financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and performance analytics across the museum’s ticketing, retail, and special events. He brings more than a decade of experience in financial planning and wealth management, having guided long-term financial strategies for hundreds of clients in Colorado. After relocating to Nashville, Steven was drawn to the opportunity to build the museum’s financial operations from the ground up and is excited to help turn data into decisions that support an exceptional guest experience while helping Dolly’s legacy continue to shine.

Serving as Operations Coordinator, Pam Alterio brings more than 20 years of experience providing administrative and operational support across the entertainment and hospitality industries. With a passion for the arts and a strong background in building relationships and supporting day-to-day operations, Alterio is excited to help contribute to a welcoming and memorable experience for every guest.

Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum is set to open this fall in Nashville, offering visitors an immersive journey through the stories, music, memories, and moments that have defined Dolly’s extraordinary life and career.