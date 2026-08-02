German Event Agencies Merge To Form New Company

HAMBURG (vip-booking) – Hamburg-based event agencies HiLife Events and Inferno Events have merged to create a new full-service company, InLife Events.

The combined agency will provide services across live marketing and event production, including concept development, technical delivery and post-event support. Its target clients include companies, cultural institutions and public-sector organisations.

InLife Events will be led by Inferno Events executives Detlef Schwarte and Joana Hoch. HiLife founder Uriz von Oertzen and Inferno founder Alexander Schulz will remain involved as strategic advisers.

The companies said the merger would combine their established experience in cultural and corporate events while expanding their capacity to deliver brand launches, conferences, incentives and customised event formats.

HiLife Events has worked on projects including the German Jazz Prize, the Berlin Philharmonic’s season opening, Social Media Week Hamburg and the Live Entertainment Award.

The agency has also contributed to the opening of Reeperbahn Festival and it was involved in developing the GEMA Music Authors’ Prize and worked on events connected with Germany’s Echo Music Prize for more than two decades.

Inferno Events’ portfolio includes the Reeperbahn Festival conference, Hamburg Theatre Night and Elbjazz Festival. More recent projects include the opening of Cruise Center HafenCity and the WIR Forum for social engagement.

The agency has also been involved in developing and organising Hamburg’s presentation at the Day of German Unity on behalf of Hamburg Tourism since 2024.

InLife Events will offer services covering the full event-production process, from initial concept and planning to technical implementation and follow-up.