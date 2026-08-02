K-Pop’s ‘Big Four’ Unveil FANOMENON Festival In Seoul And Los Angeles

SEOUL (CelebrityAccess) — South Korea’s four largest K-pop companies — HYBE, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment — have officially unveiled FANOMENON, a new global festival and awards brand designed to celebrate K-pop fandom while expanding the reach of Korean culture worldwide.

The initiative, developed through a joint venture between the four companies and supported by South Korea’s Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange, will debut with the FANOMENON Awards in December 2027 at Seoul Arena and KINTEX in Goyang. The event will honor the year’s most influential K-pop fan communities and feature performances by leading K-pop artists.

Organizers also confirmed plans to launch the FANOMENON Festival internationally, with the first overseas edition scheduled for Los Angeles in May 2028. The festival is envisioned as a large-scale event modeled after Coachella, showcasing K-pop alongside other elements of Korean culture and targeting fans from around the world.

The name FANOMENON combines the words “fan” and “phenomenon,” reflecting what organizers describe as the growing role of fans in driving the global success of Korean entertainment.

Park Jin-young, founder of JYP Entertainment and co-chair of the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange, said the project is intended to create a new global platform for K-pop and its fans.

“We’ll start with the Fanomenon Awards in December 2027. We’ll then launch the Fanomenon Festival overseas, beginning in Los Angeles in May 2028.”

The festival is part of a broader effort to strengthen South Korea’s cultural exports. Organizers also announced plans to establish K-culture centers in major cities worldwide, featuring performance venues, cultural programming and exhibition space for Korean businesses.

The four companies first revealed plans for the joint venture in April, describing it as a collaborative effort to create a new international platform for K-pop while exploring additional opportunities to expand Korean culture into global markets. While details such as artist lineups and festival programming have yet to be announced, the companies said the project will continue to evolve as planning moves forward.