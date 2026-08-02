Nas To Receive BMI Icon Award At 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — BMI has announced that Grammy Award-winning rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur Nas will receive the BMI Icon Award at the 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles.

The honor recognizes Nas’ songwriting career and his lasting impact on hip-hop and popular music. The private ceremony will be hosted by BMI CEO Mike O’Neill, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue & Creative Officer Mike Steinberg, and Vice President of Creative for Atlanta Catherine Brewton.

“Nas has both defined and elevated hip-hop through his groundbreaking storytelling, lyrical excellence and a lasting commitment to artistic innovation,” said Brewton. “From his earliest works to the music mogul that he is today, Nas is a true icon whose legacy continues to inspire artists, influence culture and shape the sound of hip-hop for generations.” She added, “We are also looking forward to honoring all this year’s award-winning songwriters, producers, and publishers. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

In addition to honoring Nas, BMI will recognize the songwriters, producers, and music publishers behind the 35 most-performed R&B and hip-hop songs from its catalog over the past year. The organization will also present its Songwriter, Song, Producer and Publisher of the Year awards, along with honors for the year’s top producers.

Born Nasir Jones, Nas has been one of hip-hop’s most influential artists for more than three decades. His 1994 debut album, Illmatic, is widely regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever released and helped redefine East Coast rap with its storytelling and lyricism.

Since then, he has released 17 studio albums, sold more than 35 million records worldwide, and earned 17 Grammy nominations. He won his first Grammy Award in 2021 when King’s Disease was named Best Rap Album. That same year, Illmatic was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry in recognition of its cultural, historical and artistic significance.

Outside of music, Nas has built a successful business career through QueensBridge Venture Partners, investing early in companies including Coinbase, Lyft, Dropbox, Ring, Robinhood and Pluto TV. He is also a co-owner of Mass Appeal, the media company and record label that has expanded into film, television, publishing and live events.

With the honor, Nas joins a select group of BMI Icons that includes James Brown, Al Green, Isaac Hayes, Janet Jackson, Patti LaBelle, L.A. Reid, Nile Rodgers, Snoop Dogg, The Jacksons, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne and Babyface.