Sony Music Tops $3 Billion in Quarterly Revenue for Third Straight Quarter

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Group reported that combined revenue from its recorded music and music publishing businesses exceeded $3 billion for the third consecutive quarter during the calendar second quarter of 2026, underscoring the continued strength of its global music operations. Revenue from the two divisions reached ¥449.6 billion (approximately $3.04 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, an increase of about 8% year over year in U.S. dollar terms.

Sony’s recorded music business generated ¥370.6 billion (about $2.51 billion) in revenue, up roughly 7% from the same period last year. The company said the increase was driven by stronger streaming revenue and higher licensing income, supported by releases from artists including Beyoncé, Travis Scott, SZA and Tyler, The Creator.

Sony Music Publishing posted ¥79.0 billion (approximately $535 million) in quarterly revenue, an increase of about 11% year over year. The company credited growth in streaming, licensing and performance royalties across its global catalog.

Operating income for Sony’s music segment rose to ¥112.9 billion (about $764 million), reflecting continued growth across both recorded music and publishing. Sony said its music business continues to benefit from strong demand for streaming and the performance of its artist roster and publishing catalog.