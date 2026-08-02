Suno Loses Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Brought By GEMA In Germany

MUNICH (CelebrityAccess) — AI music platform Suno has lost a landmark copyright infringement case in Germany after a Munich Regional Court ruled that the company unlawfully used copyrighted music represented by German collecting society GEMA to train its artificial intelligence models without permission.

The court found that Suno was not entitled to use musical works in GEMA’s repertoire and ordered the company to disclose revenue earned from the infringement and pay damages. The amount of damages will be determined at a later stage. The ruling is a first-instance decision and can still be appealed.

GEMA filed the lawsuit in January 2025, alleging that Suno copied and reproduced copyrighted works without obtaining licenses from songwriters, composers and music publishers. The case focused on AI-generated music that GEMA argued was strikingly similar to well-known songs, including Alphaville’s “Forever Young,” Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5,” and Boney M.’s “Daddy Cool.”

Calling the decision a major victory for creators, GEMA CEO Tobias Holzmüller said the ruling sends a clear message that AI companies cannot commercially exploit copyrighted music without compensating the creators. German Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer also welcomed the decision, describing it as an important signal for protecting creators’ rights while establishing clear rules for AI innovation.

Suno said it disagrees with the court’s findings and is evaluating its legal options, including a possible appeal.

“We built Suno around a core belief: to empower everyone to experience the joy of making music. Our tools enable people to create new songs, whether they are top artists, product developers, songwriters using them in their workflows, or everyday music fans. From the beginning, we trained our models to create new songs, not reproduce existing ones, and built protections into our platform.”

The German decision marks one of the first major European rulings holding that AI companies must obtain licenses before using copyrighted music to train generative AI models. It also adds to Suno’s growing legal challenges. In the United States, the company is already defending separate copyright lawsuits filed by the Recording Industry Association of America on behalf of Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Warner Records, which similarly allege the unauthorized use of copyrighted recordings for AI training.