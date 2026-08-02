The CCMA To Honor The Wilkinsons With Induction Into The 2026 Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) is proud to announce celebrated country trio The Wilkinsons as the 2026 Artist inductee into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame™. The Wilkinsons will be formally inducted during an exclusive ceremony alongside 2026 Stan Klees Builder Hall of Fame inductee Ron Kitchener, taking place as part of Country Music Week 2026, scheduled for September 16–19 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan,

One of Canada’s most celebrated country acts, The Wilkinsons earned international acclaim through their signature family harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and enduring catalogue of hits. The trio, comprised of Amanda, Steve, and Tyler Wilkinson, emerged in the late 90s, quickly finding success both at home and south of the border.

The Wilkinsons’ debut album, Nothing But Love, spawned an impressive run of hit singles, including “Fly The Angel Song,” “Jimmy’s Got a Girlfriend,” “Shame on Me,” “Boy Oh Boy,” and the Gold-certified “Nothing but Love,” which became a staple on country radio across North America. The album’s breakout hit, “26 Cents,” proved to be a career-defining success, reaching No. 1 in Canada, No. 1 on Radio & Records (R&R), and No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

Achievements across their illustrious career include two GRAMMY Award nominations, a JUNO Award win, and eleven CCMA Awards, including Group of the Year, Album of the Year, and Single of the Year. Their story and success extended beyond music with CMT Canada’s acclaimed Gemini Award-winning television series inspired by the family’s life and career.

Steve’s gifted songwriting, along with Amanda and Tyler’s unmistakable vocals, continue to resonate with audiences decades later. Amanda and Tyler went on to achieve further success as the CCMA Award-winning duo Small Town Pistols, while Steve has built an acclaimed career as a songwriter, producer, and mentor to emerging artists.

More than twenty-five years after “26 Cents” first topped the charts, The Wilkinsons remain one of Canada’s most influential country music acts, with a legacy of timeless songs, musicianship, and award-winning achievements that continue to inspire generations of artists and fans.

“We have always been profoundly thankful to the Canadian Country Music Association and community for embracing us through the years,” share The Wilkinsons. “To be remembered in this way is deeply humbling. We accept this honour with so much love, gratitude, and respect for the artists who came before us and those who continue to carry the Canadian country music torch forward.”

“The Wilkinsons’ induction into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame celebrates not only an extraordinary career, but also the lasting impact they have made on Canadian country music,” says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. “Their gift of storytelling through song has resonated with legions of global fans, and we are thrilled to honour Amanda, Steve, and Tyler this September in Saskatoon.”