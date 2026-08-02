Warner Music Group Reshuffles Executive Team As Armin Zerza Steps Down, Tom Corson Named COO

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group (WMG) has announced a major leadership shakeup, with Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Armin Zerza stepping down for personal reasons and Warner Records Co-Chairman and COO Tom Corson being promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the company.

Zerza’s departure is effective immediately, although he will remain available through the end of Warner Music Group’s fiscal year to help ensure a smooth transition. The company has launched a search for a permanent chief financial officer.

In the meantime, Senior Vice President, Global Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Lou Dickler has been named Acting CFO. Dickler has previously served in the role and will oversee the company’s financial operations while the search is underway.

“Armin has been an instrumental leader and member of the executive team during a crucial period of growth and transformation,” said Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group. “We thank Armin for his outstanding business and financial leadership and enduring contributions to WMG, and we wish him all the best.”

At the same time, WMG has promoted Tom Corson to Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to Kyncl. Corson will oversee key global operations, including marketing, merchandise, direct-to-consumer initiatives and supply chain, while continuing to work alongside Warner Records Co-Chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck during a transition period.

“Tom is one of the most dynamic, respected, and effective executives in the music business, and a fierce champion of talent. Together with Aaron, he’s helped architect Warner Records’ resurgence, and we’ll leverage his vision, disciplined execution, and deep experience across the entire company as we continue to deliver for our artists and songwriters while achieving our top and bottom line goals,” Kyncl said.

Corson called the promotion an honor as Warner Music Group continues to evolve.

“It’s an honor to step into this role during such a transformative era for both our company and the industry at large. A huge thanks to Robert for the opportunity, as well as to Aaron and the Warner Records team for the unforgettable run. I’m looking forward to building on our momentum, turbocharging operations, and creating even more impactful opportunities for our incredible artists and songwriters worldwide.”

Corson joined Warner Records in 2018 as Co-Chairman and COO, where he has overseen the label’s business operations, strategy, and commercial development. During his tenure alongside Bay-Schuck, Warner Records expanded its market share and released chart-topping music from artists including Madonna, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dua Lipa, Zach Bryan, Benson Boone, Michael Bublé, Teddy Swims, Linkin Park, Cody Johnson and Sombr.

Before joining Warner Music Group, Corson spent more than four decades in senior leadership roles across the music industry, most recently serving as President and COO of RCA Music Group.