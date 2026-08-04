Alicia Keys Signs With CAA

LOS ANGELES (vip-booking) – Alicia Keys has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for worldwide representation, reuniting with her longtime agent Tony Goldring.

Goldring previously represented Keys at WME, where he spent 25 years and most recently served as head of international touring. He moved to CAA’s Global Touring division in January 2026 and is based in the agency’s Los Angeles office.

Keys will continue to be managed by Roc Nation.

The singer, songwriter, musician and producer has won 17 Grammy Awards and has sold more than 65 million records since releasing her debut album, Songs in A Minor, in 2001.

Her recent projects include the Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen, which features music and lyrics by Keys and is inspired by her upbringing in New York City during the 1990s. The production opened at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre in April 2024 and received 13 Tony Award nominations, winning two awards. It also won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Keys is also a founding member of She Is The Music, a nonprofit organisation focused on advancing women’s careers across the music industry through professional development, community building and initiatives intended to increase opportunity and equity.