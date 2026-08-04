BMG Expands Partnerships With Wolfmother’s Andrew Stockdale Through Catalog Acquisition

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) – BMG has acquired Andrew Stockdale’s publishing, recorded music royalties and neighboring rights interests in the catalog of iconic Australian rock band Wolfmother. The acquisition builds on BMG’s long-standing partnership with Stockdale, having served as his global publisher since 2016.

As the vocalist, guitarist, co-founder and songwriter of the multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning Wolfmother, Stockdale has created one of the most distinctive bodies of work in contemporary Australian rock. Over more than two decades, Wolfmother’s music has amassed hundreds of millions of streams and become a mainstay across radio, streaming platforms, live performance, film, television, and gaming.

Stockdale said: “Heath Johns is a legend of the Australian music industry with an extensive reach across international markets. His enthusiasm for Wolfmother’s music has been there from the original demos to ‘Joker’ being played at huge sporting events.

I couldn’t think of a better place to have my share of the catalog than BMG. We appreciate the amazing syncs BMG has created over the years, helping cement Wolfmother’s music in popular culture, and we’re looking forward to seeing what opportunities await with the great team at BMG.”

Heath Johns, President, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, BMG, said: “Few Australian bands have built a catalog with the global reach, cultural impact and enduring influence of Wolfmother. I signed Andrew to his first publishing deal in 2005, before the band took over the world and two years before they won a GRAMMY. I still have that original demo CD with ‘Woman’, ‘Joker And The Thief’, ‘Dimension’ and ‘White Unicorn’ on my desk.

For Andrew to entrust BMG with his publishing and recorded rights more than 20 years later is a great honor and an incredibly proud moment for the team. Acquisitions with long-term clients are about more than transactional investments; they’re a reflection of partnerships built on creativity, trust and consistently delivering beyond expectations.”

Released in 2005, Wolfmother’s self-titled debut album became an international breakthrough, achieving multi-platinum status in Australia and platinum and gold certifications across numerous territories. Featuring enduring rock anthems including “Woman”, “Joker And The Thief”, “White Unicorn” and “Dimension”, it established Wolfmother as one of Australia’s defining modern rock bands. Its 2009 follow-up, Cosmic Egg, is certified platinum in Australia and charted in more than 10 countries, including reaching No. 16 on the Billboard 200. The band’s success has been recognized with a GRAMMY Award for Best Hard Rock Performance for “Woman”, the APRA Songwriter of the Year Award, multiple ARIA Awards including Best Group, Best Rock Album and Breakthrough Artist Album, and nominations at the BRIT and MTV Awards.

Wolfmother’s music has become deeply embedded in popular culture, with songs featured across major film, television, advertising and video game campaigns, including The Hangover, Jackass Number Two, Shrek the Third, Ted Lasso, NHL, Madden NFL, Guitar Hero, Tony Hawk’s Project 8, and many more.

Wolfmother have shared stages with rock legends including AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses, inducted Led Zeppelin into the UK Hall of Fame, headlined major international festivals, and toured extensively across North America, Europe and Australia, regularly selling out venues.

The deal continues BMG’s investment in iconic repertoire across acquisitions, frontline recordings and music publishing, further strengthening the company’s commitment to championing landmark Australian and New Zealand music.