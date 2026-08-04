FTC Live Acquires New Quito Venue – Arena Bicentenario

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – A new venue is entering Ecuador’s concert market. FTC Live has acquired a new concert structure at Parque Bicentenario in Quito that will operate as Arena Bicentenario, a privately owned venue designed to host international concerts, festivals, and large-scale live events. The acquisition expands Ecuador’s live entertainment infrastructure while FTC Live continues development of its long-term arena project.

Built as a fully covered venue, Arena Bicentenario introduces a new level of flexibility to Quito’s concert landscape, offering a weather-protected production environment with a capacity of approximately 8,500 attendees and the ability to expand to 15,000-18,000 guests through outdoor configurations. The new venue provides touring artists and productions with a modern alternative in Ecuador, offering a covered capacity comparable to the city’s established indoor arenas while creating additional opportunities for international tours that require greater operational flexibility and year-round reliability.

Located at Parque Bicentenario, Arena Bicentenario represents a significant investment in Ecuador’s live entertainment ecosystem. As a privately operated venue, it will allow FTC Live to expand its ability to develop, produce and host a broader range of concerts and live experiences while continuing to strengthen Quito’s position within the Latin American touring circuit.

“Arena Bicentenario represents much more than a new venue. It reflects our long-term commitment to Ecuador and our belief that artists, fans and the live entertainment industry deserve world-class infrastructure. This investment allows us to bring more of the world’s biggest productions to Quito while strengthening Ecuador’s position as one of the region’s leading destinations for live entertainment.” — Juan Carlos Domínguez, CEO of FTC Live

Arena Bicentenario is scheduled to officially open in December 2026.