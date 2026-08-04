Hungarian Festival Ends Early After Two Deaths

HUNGARY (vip-booking) – Hungary’s Ozora Festival ended its music programme earlier than scheduled following the deaths of two attendees during the event.

Organisers of the psychedelic trance festival announced that all concerts and musical activities would stop at midnight on Sunday. The week-long event, held in Dádpuszta, had originally been scheduled to continue until Monday.

According to local police reports, a 45-year-old American man died on Saturday after climbing and falling from a decorative structure near the festival’s main stage. Authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Earlier the same day, a 39-year-old Hungarian woman suffered an acute medical emergency. Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful. Local reports indicated that the incident may have been connected to the extreme heat affecting the region.

Temperatures in Hungary reached close to 40°C during the weekend, prompting authorities to issue heatwave warnings.

Ozora is regarded as one of the world’s largest psychedelic trance festivals and attracts tens of thousands of visitors annually.