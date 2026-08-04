Laci Kaye Booth Announces First-Ever Headline Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Laci Kaye Booth has announced her first-ever headlining tour in support of her new album Love Ain’t For The Faint Of Heart, which will be released September 18 via Lost Highway Records. The seven-date Love Ain’t For The Faint Of Heart Tour will bring Laci to the kinds of dive bars and honky-tonks that inspired the album’s world, kicking off September 27 in Chicago and wrapping in Los Angeles on October 15. Full tour itinerary can be found here. Tickets are available for pre-sale today at 10 AM local time and will be on sale to the public on Thursday, August 6, at 10 AM local time. Purchase tickets here.

Laci, who was named as one of Spotify’s Artists to Watch for 2026 and CMT’s Next Women of Country, recently kicked off a run of dates supporting Ella Langley on her Dandelion Arena tour. Recent shows featured Laci joining Ella on stage to perform a cover of “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. Watch here.

Laci is also featured on Carter Faith’s new song “Pearl Handled Pistol” with Baby Nova.

Leading into her new album, Laci released two singles, “Pathetic” and “Ethereal Redneck Shit,” which she performed during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium’s Platform Stage and Spotify House.

Set for release on September 18, Love Ain’t For The Faint Of Heart is her third album and first for Lost Highway Records. The LP is a cinematic ride through diverse sounds, harsh reckonings and serious growth – a moment of actualization on what’s been a rich trip thus far. Pre-order / pre-save Love Ain’t For The Faint Of Heart here.

Laci Kaye Booth – 2026 Tour Dates

8/15 – Montréal, QC – LASSO 2026

8/20 – Green Bay, WI – The Resch Center *

8/22 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena *

9/2 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena +

9/3 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

9/17 – Oxford, MS – SJB Pavilion *

9/18 – Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena *

9/19 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *

9/24 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center *

9/25 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *

9/26 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena *

9/27 – Chicago, IL – Carol’s Pub^

9/30 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s 20 Lanes^

10/2 – Brooklyn, NY – Desert 5 Spot^

10/5 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups^

10/6 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indy^

10/7 – Lexington, KY – The Burl^

10/9 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center *

10/10 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena *

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Desert 5 Spot^

11/20 – St. Petersburg, FL – St. Pete Country Fest 2026

* supporting Ella Langley

+ supporting Brad Paisley

^headline date