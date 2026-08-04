Mission Bayfest Announces Full Lineup And Side Stages

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) – San Diego’s landmark waterfront beach and bay culture event Mission Bayfest is quickly approaching, slated for October 16-18, 2026, bringing a stacked lineup of reggae, pop, and alternative talent that embodies Southern California’s laid-back culture. Returning for the fifth year to Mission Beach’s Mariner’s Point Park, Mission Bayfest will feature headlining sets from Rebelution, Kolohe Kai, The Offspring, as well as Steel Pulse, The Movement, Common Kings, SOJA, The Interrupters, Goldfinger, The Expendables, Surfer Girl, and Jakob’s Castle, the solo project of Sublime frontman Jacob Nowell, among many others (full lineup listed below). With the return of the Under The Bridge Stage, and new addition of the Stage on the Sand, this year promises even more talent discovery.

Lineup for Friday, Oct 16:

Rebelution

Steel Pulse

The Movement

Surfer Girl

The Gaslamp Killer

King Cruff

Joe Samba

Doah’s Daydream

Cappo Kelley

Lineup for Saturday, Oct 17:

Kolohe Kai

Common Kings

SOJA

Landon McNamara

For Peace Band

Ooklah The Moc

Eureka Sound

Kekoa the Artist

Kela Saco

R&B 4 Da Wahine

Lineup for Sunday, Oct 18:

The Offspring

The Interrupters

Goldfinger

The Expendables

Jakob’s Castle

Sitting on Saturn

Kyle Smith

The Emo Night Tour

The Ries Brothers

Sullvn

The Resignators

The Last Call

Beyond the main stage happenings, Mission Bayfest keeps the energy going with a diverse and eclectic mix of non-stop entertainment across two additional stages – the Stage on the Sand and Under the Bridge Stage.

Located on the sand peninsula of Mariner’s Point, the new Stage on the Sand is designed to showcase emerging artists, regional favorites, and rising talent – it’s an opportunity to discover new music and potentially a future Bayfest main stage artist.

• Friday – American Reggae Fridays: The lineup highlights the next generation of American reggae artists, featuring performances by Joe Samba, Doah’s Daydream and local San Diego legend Cappo Kelley. Blending reggae, rock, and singer-songwriter influences, these artists represent the evolving sound of the modern American reggae scene.

• Saturday – Pacific Islander Sounds Saturday: Celebrates Pacific Island and Polynesian musical influences with performances by Eureka Sound, Kekoa The Artist, and Kela Saco.

• Sunday – Punk, Rock & Ska Sunday: Shifts toward the punk, rock, and ska influences that have long intersected with reggae culture with music from Kyle Smith, The Ries Brothers, The Resinators, and The Last Call.

Located beneath the West Mission Bay Drive bridge, the Under the Bridge Stage offers a unique festival experience that blends live performances, DJ culture, and genre-bending musical exploration. Designed as an immersive gathering space, the atmosphere will be energetic, eclectic, and discovery-driven, creating opportunities to experience artists and sounds outside the traditional reggae format.

• Friday – Global Beats & Bass Culture: Friday’s programming highlights artists whose music draws from a wide range of global influences, including reggae, hip-hop, electronic, dancehall, and bass music. Headlined by The Gaslamp Killer with direct support from King Cruff, open-format DJs will keep the energy flowing with a diverse mix of styles, creating a dynamic soundtrack that evolves from afternoon through evening.

• Saturday – R&B 4 Da Wahines: It’s an all-day DJ-driven music experience focusing on celebrating multiple decades of R&B music, featuring everything from classic soul and slow jams to ‘90s R&B, 2000s hits, and contemporary favorites.

• Sunday – The Emo Night Tour: A high-energy throwback experience celebrating the biggest emo and pop-punk anthems of the 2000s. Featuring nonstop hits from artists like My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, and Blink-182.

Beyond the wide-ranging live music entertainment, Mission Bayfest 2026 also offers a top-tier culinary experience, with gourmet food trucks and local eateries lining the park’s peninsula–everything from bold bites to refreshing craft cocktails in a shaded grove just steps from the main stage. Attendees can enjoy shopping from a curated marketplace of local artisans, designers and creators offering exclusive merchandise and handmade goods. Mission Bayfest has earned the reputation of offering attendees stunning sights of the bay, the boat channel, and the San Diego skyline while soaking in nonstop music from some of the biggest names in the industry. Last year fans enjoyed memorable sets from Slightly Stoopid, Sublime, Rebelution, Dirty Heads, Pepper, Steel Pulse and more. 2024’s lineup included Stick Figure, Tribal Seeds, Iration, Pepper, Cypress Hill, and Wiz Khalifa, among others. Mission Bayfest 2026 is excited to be partnering with SMKFLWR.

Since the inception of the inaugural San Diego Bayfest in 2019, the Bayfest name has cultivated a dedicated community of reggae enthusiasts who flock to San Diego’s most scenic coastal parks to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. Mission Bayfest–and the springtime counterpart San Diego Bayfest–are driven by three passionate partners and San Diego locals: Dominic Coleman, owner and operator at Single Fin Surf Grill and Sport Fishing; Joe Rinaldi, President of NIVA California and managing partner at Music Box in Little Italy; and DJ Mikey Beats, a partner at Sleeping Giant Music. All have spent years championing San Diego’s independent music and hospitality scenes, a commitment that drives Bayfest’s identity. It’s that same hands-on, grassroots spirit that keeps Bayfest rooted in the community.

Single and 3-day ticket options are currently available at bayfestsd.com, but going fast with some tiers already sold out. For those seeking an even more enhanced experience in pure comfort, VIP ticket offerings deliver a separate entry, premium viewing access, VIP-only bars and bathrooms, spacious furnished grassy area, and the famous VIP $2 tacos. Locals also have the opportunity to purchase from Costco, who is selling discounted tickets to members online and select in-store locations.