SOCAN Acquires Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA)

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — SOCAN has acquired the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA), bringing Canada’s two leading music rights organizations under a single ownership structure in a move aimed at streamlining rights management and royalty administration for songwriters, composers and music publishers.

The acquisition expands SOCAN’s role beyond performing rights into mechanical rights administration through CMRRA, which licenses and administers reproduction rights on behalf of music publishers and self-published songwriters. CMRRA will continue to operate as a distinct business unit, maintaining its existing services and relationships with clients while benefiting from SOCAN’s broader technology and operational resources.

Jennifer Brown, CEO of SOCAN, said the acquisition strengthens the organization’s ability to support creators as the music business continues to evolve.

“This acquisition brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to serving music creators and publishers. By combining our strengths, we can provide more efficient, innovative and comprehensive rights management services while ensuring creators are fairly compensated for the use of their music.”

CMRRA President Paul Shaver said the organization will continue to focus on mechanical rights while gaining additional resources through the new ownership.

“CMRRA has spent more than 50 years helping music publishers and self-published songwriters navigate an ever-changing rights landscape. Joining SOCAN positions us to build on that legacy while continuing to deliver the high level of service our clients expect.”

Founded in 1975, CMRRA represents thousands of music publishers and self-published songwriters, licensing and collecting mechanical royalties generated through physical products, digital downloads and streaming services. SOCAN represents more than 200,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers in Canada and licenses the public performance of music while distributing royalties domestically and internationally.

The acquisition further consolidates Canada’s music rights infrastructure as the industry continues to adapt to streaming, digital licensing and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.